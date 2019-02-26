The best eyeglasses for the shape of your face

Quincy Eye Doctor: How To Select the Best Eyeglasses for Your Face

Eyeglasses on displays look really cool, but when you try it on, you feel disappointed because it actually doesn’t look great on you. The truth is, you can look good with eyeglasses, but you need to learn a few things first before buying. First, identify the shape of your face. Second, match the color with your skin tone, eye color and hair color. Below is a list by eye doctor in Quincy IL to help you out.

Seven primary face shapes

Oval – This shape is considered to be the most ideal because it is balanced in proportion. To keep the oval shape of the face, choose a wide frame—wider than the broadest part of the face.

Heart – It has a wide top third and narrow bottom third. To reduce the apparent width of the top of the face, choose frames that are wider at the bottom.

Oblong – It is longer than wider and has a long, straight cheek line. To make it appear shorter and more balanced, choose frames that has more depth that width.

Square – It has a strong jaw and broad forehead, and the width and length of the face are roughly proportionate. To make it look longer and to make it softer looking in the angle, try narrow frame styles, with more width than depth and narrow ovals.

Diamond – A narrow forehead and jawline, and have broad cheekbones that maybe high and dramatic. This is the rarest face shape of all. To soften the cheekbones and highlight the eyes, get a frame that have a detailing brow lines.

Round – It has a curved lines with the width and length with the same proportions and with no angles. To make it thinner and longer, pick an angular narrow frames to lengthen the face. Also frames with clear bridge and rectangular that are wider than they are deep would be a great choice, too.

Base down triangle – it has a narrow forehead and becomes wider at the cheek and chin areas. To add width and emphasize the narrow upper third of the face, pick frames that are heavily accented with color and detailing on the top half brow of the frame.

Skin, eye and hair colors

The eyeglasses of your choice should complement your skin tone, eye color and hair color.

Skin tones – Whatever your skin color is, it will always be categorized as “cool” or “warm”. Cool complexion has blue or pink undertones while warm complexion has peaches and cream or yellow cast.

Eye color – Blue eyes can range from a cool almost-violet to a warm pale blue-gray. Brown eyes can vary from light cider shade which is warm, through a medium-brown to a cool almost-black.

Hair color – Hair color are also considered “cool” or “warm”. Strawberry blond, platinum, blue-black, white, auburn, salt-and-pepper and ash brown are “cool.” While warm colors include golden blond, brownish black, brown-gold and dirty-gray.

Once you have determined your face shape and whether you are “cool” or “warm”, then you can find the frame style and color that suits you best. Thus, wearing eyeglasses will be a desirable experience for you.

