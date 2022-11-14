the best cryptocurrency for 2023

Cryptocurrencies are no longer thought of as “niche” forms of payment. Despite the fact that there is still a lot of speculative activity in the cryptocurrency world, people are beginning to acknowledge these digital assets. Cryptocurrencies have the power to influence society, not just act as alternative assets.

Choosing the finest cryptocurrency options can be very challenging, especially if you are a beginner. There are already more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies accessible for investments or trading. We’re going to talk about the top 7 cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023, including Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT, Tamadoge, and Lucky Block that you might want to buy before they soar.

7 Best Cryptocurrencies for 2022

Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade is a new crypto project that has just been launched and is exploding right now. According to its whitepaper, the platform is designed to deliver a number of tools that will assist novice and experienced traders alike in making better investment decisions to help them make their trading decisions more efficient and effective.

Here are some of the tools which will develop and improve over time:

Crypto trading signals that let you know when there’s a trading opportunity and price analysis indicators that can be customized.

Social sentiment analysis to find the most popular tokens and on-chain analysis to find out what’s happening in the crypto world.

Tool for backtesting trading strategies and custom scoring systems for crypto presales.

Integrated trading APIs, trading competitions with D2T coin prizes, and a trading chat room.

Dash 2 Trade will have all of these tools on its intuitive dashboard. In combination, these tools may be able to assist investors in staying ahead of crypto market volatility.

There are currently three levels of D2T Subscriptions. The free plan lets you explore the platform. Then there’s a starter plan for 400 D2T per month that includes features like backtesting, auto trading, and Discord access.

And last but not least, there’s the professional plan, which has everything you need for serious traders. This plan costs 1000 D2T a month.

Now Dash 2 Trade is in the third stage of the presale, which is about halfway done and so far has raised more than $6 million. goal. For now, you can get 1 D2T for $0.0513. The price will go up in the next stage. Don’t wait! Get your D2T tokens before they’re gone!

Calvaria

Calvaria is a new Play-to-Earn (P2E) crypto card game in which you are able to create your own decks and compete against other players to earn points. Calvaria figures come in all shapes and sizes with different abilities. When you win Calvaria wars, you get RIA tokens.

Your Calvaria collection is yours to own since it is an NFT. Traders and deck builders can trade or use each other’s decks in Calvaria’s P2E marketplace.

The Calvaria game requires meticulous planning and forethought. Consequently, winning doesn’t require the best deck. Although Calvaria shares many similarities with Splinterlands and Gods Unchained, it also has some unique aspects.

The best thing about Calvaria is that players can join for free. Everyone can join Calvaria, and joining requires neither RIA tokens nor NFTs. Because you don’t need a cryptocurrency wallet to play Calvaria, it’s perfect for beginners.

Calvaria’s first presale raised $300K in just a few days and attracted many potential buyers. The second presale has raised $592,614 so far, with a cap of $700K. If this pace continues, the second presale will end in a few days. Don’t wait. Buy RIA tokens now.

IMPT

The topmost cryptocurrency for 2022 is IMPT. In contrast to many others, this cryptocurrency initiative intends to be ecologically friendly and actively aid in reducing climate change. As a blockchain-based ecosystem, IMPT connects companies and people who wish to reduce their carbon footprint with socially conscious brands to link brands, companies, and people under one roof. IMPT has partnered with over 10,000 international brands.

On IMPT, you can buy, sell, and retire carbon credits to combat climate change. Although there have been numerous Web3 efforts that make the carbon market decentralized, relatively few of them have been successful. Usability and engagement are not given enough attention, which hinders their adoption. The stable and open environment proposed by IMPT addresses the long-standing issues in the carbon market.

The $IMPT tokens are the only currency accepted in the IMPT ecosystem. Carbon credits can be purchased, sold, and traded in the $IMPT, creating a sustainable market.

In the first stage of its presale, IMPT tokens are offered for $0.018; over 19% have already been purchased. After that, 540 million tokens will cost $0.028, and 660 million tokens will cost $0.023. After each phase sells out, new phases will begin in sequential order. As things stand, $12,734,007.92 out of $25,980,000 has been sold in Phase 3.

Due to its innovative carbon offsetting procedures, according to cryptocurrency analysts, IMPT is one of the most promising green cryptocurrencies of 2022. To ensure the best profits, purchase IMPT tokens as soon as possible.

Tamadodge

Tamadoge is the newest blockchain project that utilizes the popularity of Dogecoin and other meme coins to attract investors. It is regarded as the next big thing in the meme currency market. It’s a metaverse project created following the finest practices in the business. In the Tamaverse, a virtual world where users may interact with one another and win lucrative prizes, there is a new meme coin called Tamadoge. Tamadoge is based on the Doge meme coin community, as its name suggests.

With the Tamadoge project, users may train pets, meet new people, and collect tokens by completing challenges in a vibrant world that combine numerous well-liked blockchain technologies. Users can earn more TAMA tokens, the project’s utility tokens, through the project’s Play-to-Earn (P2E) principles. Because every pet and in-game item operates as an NFT, users can sell or trade the pets inside the platform’s NFT marketplace. Several pet foods, supplies, and other goods are available in the market.

Tamadoge has begun trading on well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, including OKX and Uniswap, after raising $19 million in its presale. Investors who purchased the cryptocurrency in the early phases of the presale received returns on their investments of 14 times when the token reached its all-time high of $0.15. TAMA is one of the most well-liked cryptocurrencies to invest in right now, with more listings on LBank and Uniswap verified.

Lucky Block

This new NFT project, Lucky Block, has had tremendous growth since its launch at the beginning of 2022 and is another noteworthy new cryptocurrency to invest in. On this platform, players may expect daily blockchain competitions. Each NFT tournament draw is fair because Lucky Block uses smart contracts. Investors can buy Lucky Block NFTs, which give them access to various competitions. Investors automatically become members of the Platinum Rollers Club when they own new NFTs.

Only 10,000 Lucky Block NFTs will ever be created. The cryptocurrency given to users that are eligible for incentives on the site is the native token, LBLOCK. The Lucky Block V2 upgrade, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network, also went online in the first quarter of 2022. By joining the Telegram group and following the team on social media, investors can stay up with project updates.

Balancer

A project called Balancer, which utilizes the Ethereum blockchain, attempts to motivate distributed computer networks to run an exchange where users may easily buy and sell any coin. As a result, this protocol for decentralized finance (DeFi) allows trade without the need for an intermediary.

Digital currencies are then used to pay users who contribute liquidity to a Balancer pool. BAL is the coin that drives this AMM (Automated Market Maker) exchange. Utilizing the Balancer protocol, yield farmers can increase their income by providing tokens to pools with lower demand and helping to reduce price slippage. At the time of writing, BAL had a market value of more than $280 million.

Gala

A blockchain-based P2E platform, Gala Games, allows players to play games to earn non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies. The ecosystem’s primary medium of exchange is GALA, an ERC-20 token that serves as Gala Games’ native currency. In essence, the idea compensates players with virtual resources for their accomplishments in the game.

On the platform, there are several P2E games with various in-game features. One of the most popular penny cryptocurrencies in 2022, this can be used to make in-game purchases in various games.

Gala has a market value of more than $375 million as of this writing.

Final Words

Investors are constantly looking everywhere for the next major cryptocurrency startup. In light of this, today’s guide has analyzed and ranked 5 new cryptocurrency coins. To distribute risk, having a broad portfolio is a good idea. Our favorite new cryptocurrency project is IMPT, which just started its presale and seeks to address the real-world problem of climate change. Another is Tamadoge, which has experienced a surge in value since it debuted on OKX.