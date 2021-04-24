The best cryotherapy in your area

If you’ve become interested in cryotherapy, you’ve likely typed in “cryo near me” into your search engine more times than you can count, and we definitely can’t blame you for that.

Over the past decade, cryotherapy has shot up in popularity. However, cryotherapy has been around for ages. In 400 BC, Hippocrates treated swelling and pain with freezing temperatures, and in 1050 AD, monks used cold as anesthesia. It also went on to be used to treat neuralgia and migraines in 1845.

What is cryotherapy?

Cryotherapy or cryogenic therapy is the use of freezing or near-freezing temperatures to treat different ailments. Cryogenic therapy is used in cancer treatments to destroy abnormal cells. In this treatment, liquid nitrogen is applied locally in a process called cryosurgery.

However, cryotherapy has evolved into much more, allowing people to participate in whole-body cryotherapy (WBC). This involves sitting or standing in a cryotherapy chamber for 2 to 5 minutes. Temperatures often reach between -100 and -140 degrees celsius.

Patients wear minimum clothing to expose themselves as much as possible to the cold temperature. Because this therapy is new, there isn’t much evidence about the benefits, but many people swear by it.

Benefits of cryotherapy

There are many different benefits to cryotherapy on a small scale, such as applying ice packs or sitting in an ice bath. Whole-body therapy can provide similar services to the entire body at once. Those benefits include:

Reduced inflammation

Increased energy

Reduced stress, anxiety, and depression

Improved sleep

Better immune function

Better joint function

Increased libido

Quick surgery recovery times

Because these benefits aren’t well studied, it’s up to each person to decide whether or not whole-body cryotherapy is right for them. Many athletes and bodybuilders rely on cryotherapy to help soothe their muscles after a long day, as it’s not unlike sitting in an ice bath or taking a cold shower.

How to find a cryotherapist

The best way to find a cryotherapist is to ask around. Ask any good friends for recommendations and follow their advice. You could also ask around at your gym to see if anyone knows of a good place to go.

If they don’t, you should rely on reviews and ratings from people who have been to the spas in your area. Word of mouth is the best way to find anything, including good cryotherapy. The last thing you want to do is overpay for a service that you don’t end up liking. However, you may find out that the cost is worth it.

How expensive is cryotherapy?

The price you pay for cryotherapy depends on where you go. On average, a session usually costs between $60 and $100 but can vary greatly depending on where you live. For example, services in big cities like New York and Los Angeles are likely going to be more expensive.

Most spas offer packages that allow you to go multiple times in a month or a year, depending on what you’re looking for. Most places recommend that you go at least once a month, but that depends on what you’re using cryotherapy for.

For example, you may want to go more frequently if you’re looking for help managing your chronic pain. If you’re looking to improve your mood or anxiety, you could go less frequently. However, most sources suggest that you should receive cryotherapy at least once a month.

Some also suggest that you receive more services upfront. For example, you should have 3-5 sessions per week for the first week, and then you can cut it down to once or twice a week for the following months. It’s entirely up to you.

Story by David Ven der ede

