The best cities in America for cannabis vacation

It has been said that a vacation is better with some weed by your side, but you know what? The best place in America to smoke pot while on the go and exploring new destinations. We have so many options for those looking for an unforgettable time under their breath-ruining clouds.

Los Angeles

The City of Angels is the mecca for weed pilgrims in The United States. Los Angeles offers all kinds of cannabis experiences, from dining at some top restaurants to sampling unparalleled products and enjoying it on Venice Beach. Also, you can order your favorite edibles and flowers online from Kushfly.com when you are staying in LA.

Las Vegas

In the last two years, weed has been legal across America. And as more people embrace this lifestyle and go on to call themselves “stoners,” Las Vegas is becoming one those cities that will never be forgotten by any stoner.

Denver

The friendly atmosphere of Denver has made it a hot spot for visitors looking to experience all that is weed. With over 150 dispensaries, one can’t help but visit again and find new places in town where they’ll enjoy their time while rolling up some joints or sushi rolls–from museum collections with great art pieces outside your hotel window (maybe if you’re lucky enough), cannabis club events like joint roller skating competitions…the list goes on.

San Francisco

San Francisco is a weed-friendly city with many dispensaries and lounges to enjoy cannabis. But remember, you cannot smoke in public here.

Portland

Portland is becoming a star of the weed scene. The city offers an array of activities that allow for relaxation and exploration, including art classes or cannabis aerobics (yes there’s such thing!). If you’re looking to try some new food instead though – look no further than Portland where great restaurants can be found with unique menus influenced by marijuana cuisine.

Chicago

Chicago is known for its friendly vibe and weed culture, which makes it one of the most popular cities in America when people are looking to visit. A city full of life with so many things going on all at once! You’ll find everything here: great food or fine wine; dive bars where you can dance until 3 am

Story by Anil Balkan