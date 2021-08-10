The best billboard locations in Washington, D.C.

Published Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, 12:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The capital of the United States of America, Washington, D.C., is also home to many iconic locations that draw international attention. It’s fair to say that Washington, D.C., is home to some of the most important places in the world. It’s also a great place to use outdoor advertising.

If you own and operate a business in Washington, D.C., you’ve probably wondered how you can use these excellent locations to your advantage.

If you’re interested in where the best locations are to install your Washington, D.C., billboards, take a look at this list of the best venues to advertise outdoors.

Iconic tourist attractions

First and foremost, Washington, D.C., has plenty of tourist attractions that draw in millions of people each year.

The obvious option when you think of these attractions are places like the National Mall and Lincoln Memorial. Both of these locations are incredibly symbolic for many Americans which is why they are so highly trafficked. You may know quite a few facts about these places, but did you know that there are plenty of billboard options in the area? Advertising at the National Mall or near the Lincoln Memorial is a great way to get the word out about your business.

Another major attraction that provides a great advertising opportunity is the world-renowned Smithsonian Museums. The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History is a huge tourist attraction that people from all around the world come to see. Why not advertise there? Or try to equally famous Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum for your next billboard advertisement.

These tourist attractions are a phenomenal way to get prime real estate to advertise your business.

Major highways

When you think about it, spending time in traffic gives your audience the perfect opportunity to take a look at billboards. Since there’s little else they can do while sitting in traffic for possibly hours at a time, they’re bound to come across your billboard and take a look at it.

Washington, D.C., is home to some of the largest interstate highways in the US. Using billboard advertising along highways like:

U.S. Route 29: Georgia Ave NW

U.S. Route 1: Rhode Island Ave NE

U.S. Route 50: New York Ave NW

Interstate 695: Southeast Fwy

Can be a great way to get the word out. Billboards placed on the side of these major highways have proven to be a very impactful and powerful way to boost visibility when it comes to marketing for your business. Try out one of these major highways to advertise and see the difference it can make.

International airports

International airports are home to a large variety of different people. This makes it a great way to get word out about your business in front of many different pairs of eyes that you may not be able to reach otherwise.

Washington, D.C., as the capital of the US, is a hub of multiple different international airports. Some of these huge airports in D.C. include:

Dulles International Airport

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Your company could greatly benefit from advertising on billboards within the airport as well as right outside of these airports. There are many people who use the roads that drive past and around these airports, not to mention the millions of people who find themselves going to and from the airport often. Washington DC is also known to be home to many people who travel often for business, so your company is bound to find new business from advertising on billboards in these locations.

Prestigious universities and colleges

One of the most popular places for people of all ages to gather is at universities and colleges. Not only are they home to many young adults and professors, they also welcome back alumni and parents to come to school-related events like football games and concerts. This makes them another location that’s home to many different potential customers.

When you’re looking for a place to advertise your business, a great option is to take advantage of these institutions of higher learning with a billboard. Some of the best universities in the world are located in Washington, D.C., including Georgetown University, Howard University, The George Washington University, Gallaudet University, and University of the District of Columbia. These are all wonderful places to rent out a billboard and gain plenty of exposure.

Take advantage of the numerous opportunities for advertising

If you’re looking for a great place in Washington, D.C., to advertise, look no further than these top locations to advertise on a billboard.

Story by Nikki Gabriel