The benefits of natural soy candles

Published Monday, Mar. 29, 2021, 9:51 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The soy fad has been raging for the past decade. In fact, aficionados enthusiastically embrace its usage as a superior substitute, for dairy products, for meat products, and even in place of petroleum.

But is this merely a short-lived fashion statement or are there long-lasting advantages to using soy products to light up a room? Read on to discover more.

1. Natural soy candles are more environment friendly

Conventional candles are made of paraffin wax and petroleum/ crude oil, cheap products that are hence used in large quantities. Unfortunately, they are also non-renewable resources that release toxic carbon emissions into the environment. In contrast, natural soy candles are produced from soybean oil, an agricultural and renewable product that is significantly less toxic to the environment.

2. They are economically more viable

There is a myth that soy candles are more expensive than conventional candles. While the upfront cost of the (soy) candle is pricier than its conventional counterpart, soy has a much lower melting point than paraffin wax. This means that its candle takes less to heat to burn, thus making them ideal for use even in colder temperatures. This quality also allows the soy wax to burn more slowly, thus creating longer-lasting products that provide extra value for your money which is awesome in a time when energy prices and taxes are increasing because of new policy.

3. They provide a hassle-free experience

Candles can get messy, especially due to the soot they release as they burn. The lower melting temperature of soy candles leads to a cleaner burn at lower temperatures. In fact, if you are only using them for 4 hours of less, there is very little soot released by these candles. This also makes it easier to maintain when compared to paraffin wax candles.

4. Popular organic/vegan product

If you are practicing a go-green lifestyle, then soy candles may be your preferred choice. Organic soy products are in high demand amongst those who prefer to live a life free of meat products and animal cruelty. On the other hand, the crude oil that is used in conventional candles is infamous for its detrimental effects, on both human and animal civilization.

5. Safe for people with allergies, breathing problems

If you suffer from allergies or asthma or any form of breathing disorder, you understand the significance of staying away from too much smoke. Soy candles release less smoke into the environment when they are burned, and hence form the safer option.

6. Blends well with essential oils for pleasant fragrance

The world is slowly but surely waking up to the natural healing powers of essential oils, including eucalyptus, sandal, jasmine, chamomile, etc. Soy oil, being an agriculture product in itself, blends easily with other herbal/essential oils. This is used to produce fragrant candles that provide a pleasing and healing experience to the user.

In closing, soy candles are rapidly gaining popularity due the many undeniable benefits they offer. This biodegradable, non-toxic product is now easily available in most grocery stores in the country. Do not hesitate to try it out, to experience its enjoyable effects for yourself.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments