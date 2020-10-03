The benefits of meal delivery

In this day and age the science behind nutrition is increasingly clear: what we put into our bodies is incredibly important.

That is why we all want to feed ourselves and our families nutritionally dense, well-balanced, and delicious meals. However, the demands of modern life do not make that easy. For many of us, the choices and demands of healthy eating can be overwhelming.

Planning, purchasing, and cooking meals that are good for you, your wallet, and the environment can be exhausting. After a long day at work, it can be hard to find the energy to research nutrition and sustainability. On top of all that, finding time to head to the grocery store, farmers market, and health food store can be nearly impossible while keeping up with your day-to-day responsibilities.

When you’ve spent your whole week looking after others, making decisions, and managing minor crises the last thing you want to do is meal plan. Since most of us don’t have a personal nutritionist or private chef to help us make better decisions about food, we often end up in eating ruts. Or taking short cuts, which is why many of us rely on take-out and fast food for several meals a week.

The problem is it’s hard to find healthy nutritionally balanced meals at fast-food restaurants. Most restaurants traffic in high fat, high calorie, and often nutritionally void meals. Even, when you find something decent that you and your family can enjoy do you really know if quality ingredients went into making it?

An affordable and convenient way to assure your meals are made with high quality nutritionally dense ingredients without all the hassle and research of meal planning and specialty shopping is premade meal delivery.

Here are three of the top benefits of meal delivery.

1. Sustainable Organic Food

Sustainable and organic food isn’t just good for us, it’s also good for the planet, our farmers, and our communities. Organic farming means fewer chemicals in our food and bodies, but it also means a substantial decrease in pesticides and chemicals seeping into our soil and running off into our local waterways.

The practice of organic farming is also more sustainable and regenerative. It preserves soil integrity which means farmers can grow bountiful crops for years to come without relying on chemical fertilizers.

Knowing that your meals are made from quality, sustainable, and oftentimes locally harvested produce without having to make the trip to three different specialty stores is one of the top benefits of meal delivery.

2. Saves You Money and Time

Many of us don’t have enough time in our days as it is. We often have more to do than our packed schedules allow, and we all want to save money where we can. At-home meal delivery helps you balance saving time and money on delicious quality meals.

Meal delivery means no scheduling time for the farmers’ market and the health food store. It means less time spent in the kitchen prepping, cooking, and cleaning, and more time spent around the table eating and enjoying healthy nutritious meals. No one wants to have to choose between scrubbing pots and pans and spending time with family and friends.

Having premade pre-portioned meals also helps save you money. Precision portions make a food waste a thing of the past. You can purchase just the right amount of meals for your lifestyle, and not have to worry about spending money on food that’s just going to sit in your fridge waiting to be turned into a meal.

Not having to buy specific individual ingredients you’ll only ever use in one recipe is another way that meal delivery saves you time and money. Enjoy trying new meals and flavors without the time or expense of tracking down ingredients you don’t have.

3. Allergen and Dietary Preference Support

We all want to feel good about the food we’re putting in our bodies, but healthy eating is definitely not a one-size-fits-all solution. Many of us have dietary preferences that stem from health goals or even allergies. Managing these nutritional and dietary needs can be quite time-consuming and it’s often hard to find restaurants that support allergy and dietary food restrictions.

The benefit of having your meals delivered is that you can tailor your meals to meet your nutritional and dietary needs. Meal delivery services allow you to choose the meals that fit your needs, and have them delivered right to your door!

