The Beach Boys set to perform on Feb. 1 at Dominion Energy Center in Richmond

Tickets go on sale on Friday for an upcoming Feb. 1 concert at Dominion Energy Center in Richmond featuring The Beach Boys.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band.

This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at (804) 814-ETIX (3849), and at the main box office located at 6 North Laurel Street, Richmond.

