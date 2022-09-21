the argentine football association presents its sponsorship agreement with bc game

Buenos Aires, 21th September 2022

The Argentine Football Association has signed a worldwide sponsorship deal with BC.GAME, the crypto firm that was named the best crypto casino of 2022.

BC.GAME will cheer on the Argentine team in the months leading up to and throughout the World Cup matches in Qatar. Within the National Teams platform, which currently includes more than 25 companies, this arrangement constitutes a new sponsorship relationship.

The expansion of the AFA brand to new markets throughout the world and the creation of new revenue streams in other product categories are both reflected in this agreement.

For the next half year, AFA and BC.GAME will work together.

Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, said: “We are very happy to present this new agreement with BC.GAME. At AFA, we are always looking for opportunities to harness emerging technologies, enhancing the experience of our National Team fans. This agreement allows us to create new digital products and by this generate a new stream of source of income. We welcome BC.GAME as a new commercial partner of our Association.”

Chris Butler, Chief Operating Officer, BC.GAME, said: “The Argentine Football Association has proven to be one of the most intuitive organizations on the planet. We, at BC.GAME were thrilled to find that many of our long-term goals were in perfect alignment with the AFA’s plans to form partnerships with the top companies in the blockchain industry. Moving forward, our aim is to introduce mutually beneficial revenue streams as well as unhindered access to our massive community of gamers, punters, and football fans who frequent the BC.GAME Casino and social channels. As exciting as this is for all of us at BC.GAME, we are equally humbled to have this opportunity.”

Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial Marketing Officer of AFA, said: “BC.GAME is at the forefront of this new virtual betting category. The platform uniquely combines digital currencies with vivid gambling platform. Argentina National team fans around the world will get closer to the players they love. We’re excited by the potential for this sponsorship and look forward to the commence of the World Cup. It is important to continue generating new revenue streams for the Associations and constantly increasing strategic sponsorships that increase the presence of the AFA brand throughout the world. This agreement with BC.GAME responds to these items. We have more than 25 brands working on the National Teams project together with AFA and we will continue to grow in new areas and territories.”

ABOUT BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a community-based crypto casino that offers their players the best online casino experience possible. Launched back in 2017, BC.GAME is among the first casinos to support lightning network – not only revolutionizing the casino industry but also the blockchain space. With recent addition of Sports betting users can enjoy more than 10,000 games, including but not limited to sports, slots, live table games, and even the most famous bitcoin crash game. Recently in 2022, the BC.GAME has won multiple awards by the industry, making it the number one Crypto Casino of the Year (PR News Wire, 2022). It offers almost every top Cryptocurrencies and also has started accepting fiat payments recently.