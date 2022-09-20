The ACC is finally moving to Charlotte: Try to act like you’re not surprised
The worst-kept secret on Tobacco Road was that the ACC would be moving its headquarters from the conference’s long-time home in Greensboro down I-85 to Charlotte.
It’s finally official today.
“The Board of Directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite excited about the long-term opportunities that will afford,” ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price said. “The Board also recognizes and expresses our thanks for what has been a truly wonderful relationship with Greensboro over the last 70 years, and we appreciate the support shown by the state of North Carolina to have the league office remain in the state. We are grateful to the city of Charlotte and look forward to a flourishing partnership.”
Yeah, yeah.
The new headquarters will be located in Uptown Charlotte as part of Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower.
A news release from the ACC noted the work of Newmark, an independent consultant, which based its recommendation to move to Charlotte on criteria including “location within the Eastern Time zone, population size with positive growth trends, growth and diversity of population, access to a large hub airport with effective accessibility to and from all ACC member schools, anticipated benefit to the overall ACC brand, potential synergies to existing and prospective partners and financial considerations.”
Coincidentally, Charlotte is home to ESPNU and ESPN News and Events, though the ACC Network, jointly run by the conference and ESPN, operates out of Bristol, Conn., though there are some staff in Charlotte.
Charlotte is also home to the SEC Network. You have to wonder if the ACC Network is in line for a relocation soon.
“Today is a transformational day for the ACC and for our 15 world class institutions. We truly appreciate the state of North Carolina for its dedication to keeping the conference headquarters in the state, and the Charlotte leadership for their commitment and ongoing partnership,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said. “After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that Charlotte – an amazing and vibrant community – not only meets, but exceeds, the needs of the ACC. Our new home will provide both known and unknown benefits to our student-athletes, member schools and conference office staff. The decision to relocate from Greensboro was a difficult one, and the entire city and its first-class representatives will always hold an incredibly special place in the history and legacy of the ACC.”