The 4 most common FAQs about getting your personal trainer certification

If you are considering taking your personal trainer certification so you can start working in a gym and helping clients achieve the health goals of their dreams, then this can be a fun, rewarding, and exciting job. Not only will you be able to influence others to lead a healthier lifestyle, but you can see with your own eyes the dramatic changes that can happen in a person’s physical and mental state after you teach them how to exercise, eat healthily, and get their life back on track.

However, before you can enact change in the world, you will have to pass your personal trainer certification. If you have done the right studying and you feel prepared to take the test, then you should pass with flying colors. However, if you are apprehensive about the test and you don’t know what to expect, you might have some lingering questions that are hurting your self-confidence.

Let’s see a few of the most commonly frequently asked questions and answers regarding the test to get your personal trainer certification from American Sports & Fitness Association so you can feel ready to go when you take the test.

If you’re going to become a personal trainer to work in a gym, work with a sports team, or help clients from the comfort of your own home, you need to be qualified and reputable before you can begin taking on a new workload. Let’s see a few questions and answers that you should know before taking your personal trainer certification.

What is the baseline to get my personal trainer certification?

You will typically find that there is a baseline that you must meet so you can get your personal trainer certification and begin working in the field with a qualified license. The basic requirements for most companies include submitting the course quizzes and tests on time, scoring 75% or better on the final exam, and passing the CPR/AED course. Make sure you look up the requirements of your specific company since there are various options for you to choose from when taking your personal trainer certification.

What documents do I need for my test?

If you are taking an in-person examination with a personal training course, such as NASM, then you will need to make sure you are fully prepared on the day of the exam. Typically, companies will want you to show up with your Photo ID and your AED certification so you can begin this test. Make sure you bring both of these documents so you do not get turned away at the door.

How many questions are on the personal trainer certification exam?

If you’re worried about how long the test will take you, don’t be – the test typically contains around 120 test questions with a 2-hour time limit. Most people finish the majority of test questions within the allotted time.

Will my test registration expire?

The last step in getting your personal trainer certification is that you need to take the test within the timeframe of enrollment! Don’t wait too long to take your exam, as this can mean that you need to re-enroll for the next exam.

Conclusion

Even though taking the test can be stressful, we hope that these frequently asked questions and answers can put your mind at ease when it comes to getting your personal trainer certification.

Story by Brad Bernanke