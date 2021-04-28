The 3 biggest online lottery wins so far

Although there are many online lotteries to play, lots of people assume that they are not genuine and so don’t enter. Although you should be careful to make sure any that you enter are the real-deal, it is perfectly possible to win via an online lottery – as a lady called Christina will tell you – she scooped €90M via an online lottery entry.

With so many online lotteries available, it can be hard to know which ones to enter and how to get involved. The good news is that websites such as Toplotteries.com make it easy, by including a link to all manner of online lotteries, reviews and even what you need to enter.

How to play an online lottery

If you’re familiar with any type of online betting then playing an online lottery will be easy. Once you have found the lottery website you wish to play on, you’ll probably need to sign and show some ID in order to verify your account. In most places, you’ll need to be at least 18 years old. Once your account is verified you’ll be able to use the site to play any games you wish, including any online lotteries.

Welcome bonuses

Lots of online casinos offer welcome bonuses to new players and online lotteries are no exception. This might mean that you get a free lottery enter, or some credits to play a different game on the site. With so much competition for online gaming, betting websites are doing what they can to encourage players to their website & welcome bonuses are a great way to do this.

It is worth checking the terms of any welcome bonus you’re interested in, however, they are generally a good way to get better value for money from any first deposits you make so are worth doing. The biggest thing to check for is wager requirements, which mean that you need to bet a certain amount of money or play a set number of games before you’re able to withdraw any winnings. This isn’t usually a problem but is something to be aware of before you sign up.

People who have won big

One of the most exciting things about playing online lotteries is the chance to win prizes – and win big! Although you might think the chances of winning big are slim these 3 winners of big jackpot prizes will be glad they took a chance, and look how much they won when they did!

Mr Logan – Mr Logan from the UK played the online Irish lotto in 2019 and won big. He managed to win the £5 Million jackpot ($6.9Million). As an added bonus, the fact he played online meant his winnings were transferred into his bank straight away – making him a millionaire overnight!

Mystery Winner – Although we don’t know who they are, we do know that a mystery winner bagged a prize of R135 Million ($9 million) in South Africa in 2020. The online ticket, for a power ball draw, cost the equivalent of $7 and the winner chose a quick pick ticket for their numbers.

Christina – We don’t know her surname, but we do know that Christina in Germany won a huge €90M ($108milllion) via the Euro-Jackpot lottery. The lucky player was at work when she discovered she had won, and that the funds had been placed in her account already – she quit her job on the spot, who can blame her?

Staying safe while betting

As with any financial transactions that you’re taking part with online, you do need to take steps to ensure your safety and the safe-keeping of your details. Always make sure you check out a site fully before you sign up and especially before you give them any bank details. Different countries have their own set of gambling regulations so it is important that you find sites that operate within these to make sure that your betting is safe. That said, there are plenty of sites that you can play an online lottery on without risk, as websites such as Top Lotteries will tell you.

Whatever type of betting you want to take part in, whether that is online or not you must gamble responsibly. Placing a bet can be fun and winning is a great feeling, but it is important to remember that winning is never guaranteed. Always practice safe gambling and be responsible with the money you wish to bet. It should always be fun and when it stops being fun you should step away and stop betting.

However, if you follow these tips and enjoy a sensible approach to playing online lotteries, maybe one day you’ll find yourself joining the like of Christina and Mr Logan on a list of top players – what would be the first thing you’d spend your winnings on?

Story by Debz Louise

