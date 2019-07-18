That’s why they play ’em: Nats fall to lowly O’s

A long rain delay, a late night, a bullpen implosion. That was Washington’s 9-2 loss at Baltimore Wednesday night, in a nutshell.

The Nats wasted a nice effort by Eric Fedde, who gave up a run on five hits in six innings of work, when the pen gave up three in the seventh, then five more in the eighth.

Fedde left with a 2-1 lead and handed the ball to Wander Suero (2-4, 5.58 ERA), who couldn’t find the plate, falling behind each of the five batters he faced, getting just one out, allowing three hits and walking one, in that three-run seventh that turned the game around.

Javy Guerra was the man in the hole in the eighth, giving up three hits, including a two-run Trey Mancini homer, while getting a lone out in his appearance,

Ugh.

All of this ahead of a flight to Atlanta for a four-game series that starts tonight. The Braves had lost earlier in the day, so the Nats at least didn’t lose ground in the NL East, but they also gave up the opportunity to gain ground ahead of the big weekend series.

Stephen Strasburg (11-4, 3.46 ERA) faces Julio Teheran (5-6, 3.71 ERA) in the opener.

The Nationals lead the season series 3-2, but Atlanta did take two of three from Washington in Nats Park June 21-23.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google