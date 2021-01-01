That didn’t take long: Augusta Health welcomes first baby of 2021

Augusta Health’s first baby of 2021, Ashley Katherine, arrived at 4:01 am on Friday.

Ashley, 20 inches long, weighing in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces is not just the First Baby of 2021, she is the first child for her parents, Morgan and Brandon, of Waynesboro.

“It’s really exciting that she’s here and that she’s the first baby of the year,” Morgan said. “Every year, there will be a big celebration on her birthday, and we’ll always have the day off, too.”

Within her family, Ashley is not the first baby to be a First Baby. Brandon’s mother, a twin, was also born on New Year’s Day — so they will have many reasons to celebrate each Jan. 1 going forward.

Her name, Ashley Katherine, has family significance: Ashley was chosen in memory of Brandon’s sister who passed away, and Katherine is Morgan’s mother’s name.

“We were never able to agree on a boy’s name, so we’re very happy she is a girl,” the parents said, “because we’ve known for a very long time that we would name our first daughter Ashley Katherine.”

Ashley and her parents are doing well and looking forward to the new year as a family.

