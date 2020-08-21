Text message marketing your business

Published Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, 5:03 am

With more and more people choosing to stay at home to limit the spread of COVID-19, a significantly increased amount of time is being spent using smartphones. While text message marketing has been an important marketing tool for years, the current events in the world give businesses a unique opportunity to capitalize. In fact, there are so many benefits to using text message marketing to promote your business. Here are just a few.

Text Message Marketing Is Direct Marketing

For starters, text message marketing is the most direct form of marketing you can have with your customers other than face-to-face. Because text messages don’t get caught in spam filters the way that emails do, there are far less barriers to getting your message into the hands of your customers. In fact, 90% of text messages are read within the first 3 minutes of arrival.

Texting Allows For Concise Communication

In addition, text messages are a concise form of communication. With shortened time and attention spans, being able to hook customers with under 160 characters can equal a major increase in sales. Don’t rely on lengthy email blasts that may never actually reach people. And, with nearly everyone using a smartphone with built-in internet access, including a link they can click directly on from the text brings customers directly to where you want them to be.

Text Message Marketing is Environmentally Friendly

Text message marketing is also environmentally friendly. Unfortunately, we’re living in a time where we have to be extremely careful about our carbon footprint. Relying on text messages and other forms of digital communication removes paper waste from the equation, allowing your business to market effectively without having to worry about destroying the planet. It’s a win-win.

Texting Is Quick and Easy

For businesses concerned about getting their marketing out quickly, like for flash sales and other time sensitive information, text messages are possibly the most quick and efficient way to handle that. In most cases, it takes less than 10 seconds to get the text sent out to all of your customers. No other form of marketing is that quick.

How Does It Work?

Most text message marketing strategies involve employing a mass SMS group text messaging platform. These programs, which are usually run by a third-party that is hired specifically to promote these types of marketing strategies, allow businesses to send thousands of text messages at a time without having to individually type them out. Think of all of the potential sales that can come from that, especially without having to really lift a finger.

Is There A Wrong Way To Use Texting?

It is important to note that there are also “wrong” ways to use text message marketing. If you send them too frequently or don’t cater the wording to your customers, it is very easy for them to either block the number or “opt out.” This is a difficult place to come back from, so make sure that you plan out your strategy wisely and don’t constantly inundate your customers with text messages. A general rule of thumb is not to send more than 2 – 4 text messages on a monthly basis.

It’s best to start out any new text subscribers with an introductory text explaining what they can expect to see from your business. If you’re not clear with what type of text messages you’ll be sending, customers may opt out before even giving your business a chance. You should also be clear with how many text messages they should expect to receive every month. Use clear, obvious language with as little shorthand as possible. Don’t use “lols” or other abbreviations to avoid alienating your customers.

Only send text messages during daytime business hours, as well. Obviously, you don’t want to annoy them by texting them too early or too late, but it’s also important to remember that the point of text message marketing is to turn text messages into sales. If you text your customers outside of regular business hours, that won’t result in sales and it will result in loss of customers.

Lastly, but most importantly, you have to get permission from your customers to send them text messages. If you use their phone numbers without their consent, it will not only make your business look bad, it may also cause you to land some serious, potentially very expensive fines and legal fees (which change regularly, which makes the laws important to follow). This permission can be obtained when they elect to join the text message group, which is the easiest way, or with their written consent. Make sure that at least one of your text messages contains directions for them to opt out, as well.

Text message marketing continues to be one of the best marketing options for businesses out there. Learning best practices and the ways to use it effectively can increase your business in ways you can’t even imagine. The marketing medium is only going to continue to grow in the future, as well. So why wait to explore your text message marketing options? Start today!

