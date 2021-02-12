Terry McAuliffe campaign releases video highlighting love, equality in Virginia

The Terry McAuliffe gubernatorial campaign released a new video today, “Renee & Katherine,” spotlighting the story of Renee Bradley and Katherine Bradley-Black, whose wedding McAuliffe officiated in 2014 after same-sex marriages were legally recognized in Virginia.

McAuliffe made history by becoming the first governor in Virginia history and the first Southern governor to officiate a same-sex wedding.

Earlier that year, on his first day in office, he signed Executive Order 1, which prohibited discrimination against LGBTQ+ state employees.

In the video, Katherine Bradley-Black says: “I think the thing that we appreciate probably the most, not so much for us, [is] for our children to have somebody like the governor of your state come and perform a ceremony. Our children being able to experience that, to shape their futures and hopefully shape the futures of their peers and the generations that they are growing up with.”

Renee Bradley says: “I don’t think folks realize that a little over six years ago that [same-sex marriage] was still pretty controversial at the time… [Terry] stood by us six and a half years ago on the back porch and we are standing by him. We don’t think we could have a better person running to lead Virginia.”

“To this day, I am grateful to Renee and Katherine for the honor they gave me to officiate their wedding and allow me to participate in this celebration of their love,” McAuliffe said. “Making the Commonwealth of Virginia open and welcoming to all was one of my top priorities as governor. That is why the first Executive Order I signed prohibited discrimination against LGBTQ+ state employees. As governor, my administration will always stand up for LGBTQ+ Virginians and we will make sure Virginia continues to be welcoming and open for all.”

