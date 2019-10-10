Tennis: UVA’s Subhash rallies to advance at ITA All-American
UVA women’s tennis freshman Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) rallied to advance in the main draw at the 2019 Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championship, taking a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 56 Martina Zerulo of Arkansas on Wednesday.
With the win in the first-round match, Subhash now advances to the round of 32 where she will face 16th-ranked Elysia Bolton of UCLA. That match, which will be played on Thursday (Oct. 11), has not had a time set. Bolton defeated Rebeka Mertena of Tennessee in her first-round match by a score of 6-0, 7-6 (2).
The second round of action on the women’s side of the ITA All-American will be played at the Case Tennis Center at Lafortune Park. Once quarterfinal action begins, matches will move to the Michael D. Case Center on campus at Tulsa.
