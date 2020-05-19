Tennis: UVA’s Ryan Goetz named ITA Atlantic Region Player to Watch

Published Tuesday, May. 19, 2020, 12:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia men’s tennis sophomore Ryan Goetz has been named the 2020 ITA Atlantic Region Player to Watch.

The Player to Watch award is given to an individual who has been ranked nationally, is expected to have an outstanding collegiate year next season as one of the top returning regional players and has yet to win one of the ITA or NCAA individual championships.

Goetz won the ITA Atlantic Regional Singles Championship in the fall, downing ODU’s Luca Maldoner in three sets in the final to advance to the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships. Despite playing a shortened season, he still managed to tally 20 wins in singles for the second-straight year, finishing with a 20-7 record and a 9-3 record in dual matches. Goetz, who played primarily at the No. 2 singles slot, was ranked as high as No. 81 in the ITA Singles Rankings this season.

Goetz is the ninth player in program history to earn this honor, joining Doug Stewart (2005), Somdev Devvarman (2006), Treat Huey (2007), Michael Shabaz (2010), Justin Shane (2012). Ryan Shane (2014), Collin Altamirano (2016) and Carl Soderlund (2019).

The honors are voted on by the regional awards committee.

The national winners of the awards will be announced next Monday, May 25th during a special virtual awards ceremony. The awards ceremony can be viewed on the ITA’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Information from Virginia Athletics

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments