Tennis: UVA hosts Wahoowa Invitational this weekend

The UVA women’s team commences its fall schedule this weekend, hosting the Wahoowa Invitational at the Snyder Tennis Center.

The three-day event begins Friday morning and runs through Sunday.

In addition to the Cavaliers, players from Illinois, Kansas, NC State, Oklahoma and Princeton will be competing in the tournament.

Competition begins each morning at 9 a.m. and admission is free to the public. Friday’s matches will consist of two doubles matches and one singles match for each competing team. Saturday’s matches will consist of both doubles and singles matches, while Sunday’s competition will be only singles matches.

Doubles matches will be played as an eight-game pro set. The singles matches will be best of three sets with the third set being played as a 10-point tiebreak.

In case of inclement weather, matches will move to the Boar’s Head Sports Club if necessary.

Virginia features three players ranked in the preseason ITA singles rankings with sophomore Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) at No. 77, senior Chloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) at No. 90 and junior Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.) at No. 121. The Cavaliers also have three doubles pairings in the rankings. The duo of sophomore Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) and freshman Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) leads the way with a doubles ranking of No. 36 nationally. The duo of O’Dell and junior Rosie Johanson (Vancouver, British Colombia) is ranked No. 51, while the tandem of Glozman and Gullickson is ranked No. 52.

Subhash also is featured in the ITA’s Newcomer rankings as the top freshman or newcomer to the collegiate ranks for the 2019-20 season.