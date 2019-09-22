Tennis: UVA concludes first fall weekend at Wahoowa Invitational

Published Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019, 4:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The first fall weekend of competition closed on Sunday for the UVA women’s tennis team at the Wahoowa Invitational played at the Snyder Tennis Center.

Several players competed in the weekend event with seniors Hunter Bleser (New Braunfels, Texas), Camille Favero (Sacramento, Calif.) and Chloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.), junior Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.) and sophomores Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) and Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) taking the court for the Cavaliers.

The event consisted of doubles matches on Friday and Saturday and singles matches all three days. In addition to host Virginia, teams with players competing in the event included Illinois, Kansas, NC State, Oklahoma and Princeton.

O’Dell, who is ranked No. 77 in the preseason ITA singles rankings, finished second in her bracket with a 3-1 record on the weekend.

Virginia will return to action next weekend with players traveling USTA Fall Ranked Spotlight in Lake Nona, Florida.