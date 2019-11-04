Tennis: UVA claims doubles title at Kitty Harrison Invitational

The UVA women’s tennis doubles team of Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.) and Chloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) claimed the doubles championship at the Kitty Harrison Invitational to lead the Cavaliers in competition over the weekend.

The tandem went undefeated on the weekend, posting victories over doubles teams from Notre Dame, Tulane and Duke to claim the doubles title. Virginia’s other doubles pairing of Hunter Bleser (New Braunfels, Texas) and Camille Favero (Sacramento, Calif.) went 2-1 on the weekend.

Five different Cavaliers competed in singles action with Rosie Johanson (Vancouver, British Columbia) joining Bleser, Favero, Glozman and Gullickson at the tournament. Glozman and Johanson both went 2-0 on the weekend to pace the squad in singles action.

In addition to the Cavaliers, players from Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tulane and William & Mary competed in the tournament.

It was the final team tournament of the fall for Virginia. Freshman Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) will compete at the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships later this week after winning the singles title at the ITA Atlantic Regional.

