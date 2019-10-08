Tennis: Natasha Subhash advances in ITA All-American wualifying
UVA women’s tennis freshman Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) advanced in qualifying at the 2019 Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championship with a straight-set victory over Victoria Smirnova of Rice. Subhash defeated Smirnova by a score of 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Subhash will now face Ana Neffa of Southern California at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Oct. 8) as she looks to advance to the main draw of the ITA All-American. Neffa defeated Eliza Omirou of Wake Forest in her opening match of qualifying on Monday.
Competition in the main draw of the All-American begins on Wednesday (Oct. 9) with the tournament being played at the Case Tennis Center at Lafortune Park until the quarterfinals. Once quarterfinal action begins, matches will move to the Michael D. Case Center on campus at Tulsa.
