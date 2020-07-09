Tennis: Liberty adds transfer Zion Heaven

Published Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020, 10:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team has announced the addition of transfer Zion Heaven for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Trevor and I are thrilled to have Zion join our team. He is a hard worker on the court and in the classroom, and he will elevate our team culture in all areas,” said Liberty Men’s Tennis Head Coach Derek Schwandt. “Fight, discipline, unity, servanthood and humility are our core values, and Zion is going to make us better.”

Heaven, who hails from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, has spent the last two seasons competing for the Appalachian State Mountaineers. At Appalachian State, he won four singles matches this past spring prior to the season being cut short. Heaven’s most notable victory as a sophomore came over Virginia Tech’s Ryan Kros in straight sets (6-2, 6-1), Feb. 9 on the road. The native of Hawaii also captured five doubles matches on the season, including a 6-3 victory with partner Aleksandar Petrovic over the Hokies’ Kros and Matthis Ross.

As a freshman during the 2018-2019 campaign, Heaven claimed 10 total singles matches and six doubles triumphs.

Prior to attending Appalachian State, he made the finals at the ITF G4 tournament in Wellington, New Zealand, and enjoyed a successful junior tennis career while competing for Florida Virtual High School. Heaven was ranked No. 175 nationally and held a 12 UTR.

The Aloha State native advanced to the finals in the DT-USTA Summer Junior Section title match after capturing four matches.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments