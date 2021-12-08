Tempted to buy a dog this Christmas? How about Floki Inu, Shiba Inu or newcomer HUH Token?

Christmas is always a magical time of year and because of that it’s no wonder that many people consider purchasing a dog, or two, for their children and though the idea might be swell, the reality is much wilder than you would have first thought.

Whereas with the likes of Floki Inu, Shiba Inu and the recently launched HUH Token, you could avoid all the mess but retain some of the joy.

Cryptocurrency is vastly becoming one of the most gifted currencies in the world and that’s because of its revolutionary power and the growing popularity of cryptocurrency which can directly affect the power and worth of a cryptocurrency.

Though, why could becoming a holder of Floki, Shiba Inu and HUH Token be the best gift that you could give this gifting season?

A dog is for life, HUH?

Every year the same adverts pop onto the TV screen about dogs being for life, and this is true, but cryptocurrency could be one way to see the life of your investment far exceed many generations of your family… which fluffy, tail-wagging dogs just can’t achieve… as much as we’d like that.

One way to possibly better the future for you and your great grandkids is to potentially hold cryptocurrency and for this reason you might want to research into Shiba Inu, Floki and HUH Token some more.

Each of the three could offer amazing possibilities for their holders but with the recent crypto market loss for Bitcoin, how could you be certain that the dogs and recently launched HUH Token are safer?

Here are some reasons why that might be.

Shiba Inu and Floki Inu have built their cryptocurrency empires with the power of meme… meaning that their worth skyrocketed because of people like you and that’s pretty nifty to know that you could influence the worth of a currency.

Though it seems that with that power could come great downfalls as seen in the dogs of crypto shared histories.

This is because even with the power of meme Shiba Inu and Floki Inu haven’t managed to resist the ups and downs of the cryptocurrency market.

And this is where HUH Token might just have the winning swing.

Allergy free, HUH’s double protection?

You might be able to avoid dog-based allergies on the cryptocurrency market by becoming a holder of HUH Token that launched on December 6th.

HUH Token might be a better gifting option than Shiba Inu and Floki Inu because HUH Token could potentially offer you some protection from the volatility of the cryptocurrency market through the use of its multichain (Ethereum and Binance) and its powerfully popular Utimeme.

You might already know what a Utimeme is but there’s never any harm in refreshing the memory up… for those who might be newcomers to cryptocurrency, HUH Token is a Utimeme that harnesses the power of influence, like meme coins do, but also has the usability of a utility coin like Ethereum.

The duality that HUH Token pioneered has altered the face of cryptocurrency forever and in turn could alter yours and your great grandkids lives as well.

HUH Token might just be the gift that keeps on giving, but it’s always best to do your research before depositing and make sure that the cryptocurrency you choose is the one for you.

It might be worth checking out some cryptocurrency White Papers like HUH Tokens, as well as Shiba Inu’s and Floki Inu’s.

Crypto Christmas has arrived.

Story by Zang Jank

