Temporary procedures for visitors to Albemarle County government offices

To protect staff and the public, Albemarle County is instituting temporary procedures in an effort to reduce transmission within its county government offices.

If you cannot complete business with Albemarle County on the web or by phone, note the following changes.

Visit www.albemarle.org before you come in to see all of the services we offer online.

At McIntire Road

Visitor entrances are restricted to the main side visitors’ entrance and the Community Development North Wing Entrance. The rear visitors’ entrance will be closed.

Visitors will only be permitted on first floor of the building. Front desk personnel will call the appropriate department to have personnel meet the visitor and conduct business in the lobby. Tables and chairs have been arranged to facilitate this.

Finance payments are strongly encouraged to be conducted through our online, phone, self-service kiosk, or payment dropoff methods, but window payments will still be accepted.

Lane Auditorium will enforce social distancing through seat modifications.

*Except for the 3/17 Board Work Session and the 3/18 Board Meeting

At Fire Rescue Administration off Stagecoach Drive

The visitors’ entrance will be shifted to badge-access only.

Signage will have a phone number for visitors to conduct business.

If face-to-face interaction is required, an employee will meet the customer outside or in a well-ventilated room that allows social distancing.

At 5th Street

Police & Social Services

Visitors will be restricted to the lobby, except with escort.

Elections Office

Signage will have a phone number for visitors to conduct business.

If face-to-face interaction is required, an employee will meet the customer outside or in a well-ventilated room that allows social distancing.

