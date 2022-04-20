augusta free press news

Temporary lane closure on Country Club Road coming week of April 25

Augusta Free Press

Published Wednesday, Apr. 20, 2022, 10:22 am

Country Club Road Harrisonburg
Photo courtesy City of Harrisonburg.

A temporary single-lane closure will take place next week on Country Club Road in Harrisonburg as crews conduct ongoing design work for replacement of the Interstate 81 bridge as part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s interstate widening project.

Work is expected to begin Monday, April 25, causing a closure of one lane in the area of the bridge from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for much of the week. Signage and flaggers will be in place, and drivers should expect delays.

Drive carefully in this area as work crews will be on the scene.


