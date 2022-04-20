Temporary lane closure on Country Club Road coming week of April 25

Published Wednesday, Apr. 20, 2022, 10:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A temporary single-lane closure will take place next week on Country Club Road in Harrisonburg as crews conduct ongoing design work for replacement of the Interstate 81 bridge as part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s interstate widening project.

Work is expected to begin Monday, April 25, causing a closure of one lane in the area of the bridge from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for much of the week. Signage and flaggers will be in place, and drivers should expect delays.

Drive carefully in this area as work crews will be on the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...