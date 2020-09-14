Telephone assistance plan helps low-income Virginians stay connected

Staying connected and having access to local emergency services and community resources is more important than ever.

The State Corporation Commission is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates during National Telephone Discount Lifeline Awareness Week Sept. 14-18.

Lifeline, a federal program, offers a monthly discount of up to $9.25 toward phone or broadband services for eligible consumers and is available through certain local telephone and wireless companies. The goal of this nationwide outreach effort is to increase awareness about the Lifeline program and provide information to qualified participants.

In addition to falling below a certain income level, you could be eligible if you participate in one of these federal assistance programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Medicaid

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

Participants are limited to one Lifeline benefit per household. Participating companies can provide assistance with enrollment. A new option – the National Verifier (www.checklifeline.org) – makes it easier for consumers to assess eligibility and sign up for Lifeline. The SCC encourages Virginians to contact companies from whom you wish to receive service since not all companies are required to offer Lifeline service.

To learn more about Lifeline and the National Verifier, and to see if you are eligible, call 1-800-234-9473 or email lifelinesupport@usac.org or visit www.lifelinesupport.org or the FCC website at www.fcc.gov/lifeline-consumers.

You may also contact Lean Sorini with Universal Service Administrative Co., the company that administers the Lifeline program, at 202-772-6274 or at LifelineProgram@usac.org.

