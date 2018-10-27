Teens charged in Waynesboro vehicle break-ins

Two local teens have been charged with a rash of vehicle break-ins reported in the Hopeman Station area in Waynesboro.

Matthew Damien Bryant, 19, of Waynesboro, and Deaunte Nathaniel Strickler, 19, of Stuarts Draft, have each been charged in connection with seven vehicle break-ins.

The reports began coming in to Waynesboro Police on Tuesday.

