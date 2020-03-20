 

Teen in critical condition after bike hits trailer

Published Friday, Mar. 20, 2020, 3:52 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

police fire ems

(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A 13-year-old was airlifted to UVA Medical Center in critical condition after running his bike into a truck pulling an enclosed trailer.

The accident occurred at the intersection of South Wayne Avenue and 13th Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. today.

According to several eyewitnesses, the truck and trailer, being operated by a 54-year-old Staunton man, was headed south on South Wayne when the bike being operated by the teen.

The teen was driven to the ground partially under the trailer, where he was struck by the wheels.

According to eyewitness accounts, the teen proceeded into the intersection of South Wayne and 13th without stopping at a stop sign.

The accident remains under investigation.



augusta free press news
augusta free press news

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.