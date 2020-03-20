Teen in critical condition after bike hits trailer
A 13-year-old was airlifted to UVA Medical Center in critical condition after running his bike into a truck pulling an enclosed trailer.
The accident occurred at the intersection of South Wayne Avenue and 13th Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. today.
According to several eyewitnesses, the truck and trailer, being operated by a 54-year-old Staunton man, was headed south on South Wayne when the bike being operated by the teen.
The teen was driven to the ground partially under the trailer, where he was struck by the wheels.
According to eyewitness accounts, the teen proceeded into the intersection of South Wayne and 13th without stopping at a stop sign.
The accident remains under investigation.
