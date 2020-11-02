Teen dies in two-vehicle accident on Route 229 in Culpeper County

Published Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, 2:57 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Trooper S.K. Burke-Smith is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County. The crash occurred on Friday at 11:29 a.m. along Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) at Route 621 (Jeffersonton Road/Colvin Road).

A 2007 Honda Civic was traveling west on Route 621 when it stopped at a stop sign, proceeded across Route 229, and then collided with a southbound 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

The impact of the crash caused the Honda and the tractor-trailer to run off the southbound side of the roadway. As a result, the tractor-trailer hauling 26 tons of roadway salt overturned.

The driver of the Honda, Zachary D. Wilbur, 18, of Jeffersonton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Wilbur was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 29-year-old male, of King George, was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The southbound lane of Route 229 was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

VSP was assisted by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper County Fire and EMS, and VDOT.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related

Comments