Teen dies in one-vehicle crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Lotts is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County that occurred on Sunday at 9:49 p.m. on Route 11.

A 2000 Jeep Wrangler was traveling along Route 11 when it struck a deer. The driver lost control and the Jeep ran off the right side of the highway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver, Brayden Y. Stiltner, 18, of Stuarts Draft, was transported to UVA Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The crash remains under investigation.

