Teen dies in one-vehicle crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Lotts is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County that occurred on Sunday at 9:49 p.m. on Route 11.
A 2000 Jeep Wrangler was traveling along Route 11 when it struck a deer. The driver lost control and the Jeep ran off the right side of the highway, struck an embankment and overturned.
The driver, Brayden Y. Stiltner, 18, of Stuarts Draft, was transported to UVA Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.
The crash remains under investigation.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.