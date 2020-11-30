Teen dead in single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police Trooper C. White is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred on Saturday at 11:55 p.m. along Route 865 (Dovesville Road) 2.5 miles south of Route 824 (Bergton Road).

A 2007 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Route 865 when it was unable to maneuver a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Chevy, a 16-year-old male, of Criders, was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The male was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

