Teen dead in single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police Trooper C. White is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred on Saturday at 11:55 p.m. along Route 865 (Dovesville Road) 2.5 miles south of Route 824 (Bergton Road).
A 2007 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Route 865 when it was unable to maneuver a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Chevy, a 16-year-old male, of Criders, was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The male was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.