Teen charged in connection with threats made at Staunton High School

A 15-year-old male juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with a threat of violence against students at Staunton High School.

Staunton Police reported Sunday night that the teen has been charged with four counts of making threats of death or bodily injury to a person and is being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The Staunton PD will continue to work with Staunton City School officials to ensure a safe learning environment for all students, staff and teachers at the high school.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017

