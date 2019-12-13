Teen arrested, two more sought, in murder of Tess Majors: Media reports

A 13-year-old has been arrested in the murder of Barnard College freshman Tess Majors, and two other teens are being sought by the NYPD, according to multiple media reports.

Majors, 18, a 2019 graduate of St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville, former resident of Waynesboro and former Augusta Free Press intern, was stabbed to death on Wednesday a few blocks from the campus of Columbia University.

Barnard is a women’s college affiliated with Columbia University.

Majors was finishing up her first semester at the school.

According to a report in the New York Daily News, the 13-year-old suspect was charged after he was brought in for questioning and then confessed.

Investigators had been searching the area Thursday afternoon when they spotted the teen inside an apartment building on West 119th Street. The teen, according to the report, was wearing clothes that matched a description of one of the people suspected of taking part in the attack.

CBS New York reported that the suspect was arrested on trespass and weapons charges, and during questioning told investigators that he and two friends tried to rob Majors and stabbed her.

According to the CBS New York report, the 13-year-old faces murder, robbery and weapons charges.

