Teen arrested after brandishing gun, running from officers, in Waynesboro meth raid

A 15-year-old male was arrested after brandishing a handgun while fleeing from law enforcement during a raid on a hotel room in Waynesboro on Wednesday.

The teen, whose name has not been released, ran from a hotel room being raided in a joint operation of the Waynesboro Police Department and the JADE Task Force. As he ran from officers, two members of the JADE Task Force, narcotics detectives from the Albemarle County PD, gave chase.

The teen drew a 9mm handgun from his waistband and brandished it during the chase. After several hundred yards, as the detectives closed in on him, the juvenile first threw the gun near Rosser Avenue and then took off a backpack that he was carrying and discarded it.

He was soon thereafter apprehended by the detectives.

Inside the backpack, police recovered 50 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $5,000 and additional 9mm ammunition. The 9mm handgun that was recovered had an obliterated serial number, so police believe it may be stolen.

Police also recovered $3,500 in cash from one of the juvenile’s pockets.

The juvenile, who admitted to having just smoked methamphetamine prior to the incident, was transported to Augusta Medical Center for treatment for injuries sustained during the foot pursuit. He was treated and released to police custody.

He is currently being held on a juvenile detention order at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug, underage possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Additional drug paraphernalia and half ounce of marijuana were also recovered from the motel room during the ensuing search. More arrests are pending.