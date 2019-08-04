Teel shines in Potomac’s sixth straight win

The Potomac Nationals (25-19, 55-56) extended their season-high winning streak to six games on Sunday afternoon, beating the Wilmington Blue Rocks (20-22, 64-47) by a score of 4-1 to complete a weekend sweep against a potential playoff opponent.

LHP Carson Teel (W, 6-2) needed only 50 pitches to carve through 5.0 scoreless innings to earn the win, and RF Telmito Agustin and 1B KJ Harrison each hit two-run homers as the P-Nats cut Salem’s division lead to 0.5 games heading into Monday’s league-wide off day.

Teel and LHP Marcelo Martinez (L, 5-7) worked quickly and quietly through four nearly perfect innings before Agustin put Potomac ahead 2-0 with a two-out, two-strike opposite field homer in the top of the fifth. Harrison doubled the lead in the sixth with a two-run homer of his own in the sixth, handing a 4-0 lead to the P-Nats bullpen.

RHP Jorge Pantoja experienced a rocky start to his outing in the bottom of the sixth as back-to-back doubles from C Sebastian Rivero and LF Colby Schultz put the Blue Rocks on the board. RHP Gabe Klobosits entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs in his 2019 P-Nats debut, but coaxed a lineout and an inning-ending double play to keep Wilmington at arm’s length.

Another double play ended a Blue Rocks threat in the seventh, and RHP Jacob Howell (S, 1) retired all six batters he faced to convert a two-inning save in his first Carolina League appearance.

