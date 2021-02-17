Technology, innovation leaders endorse Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor

Norfolk Councilmember Andria McClellan announced the endorsement of three Virginia technology leaders for her bid for lieutenant governor: from former Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson, DNC Representative Dave Leichtman and Wise County & Norton City Clerk of Courts Jack Kennedy.

“To continue being a global leader in technology and innovation, we need leaders, like Andria, who understand the complexities of this dynamic and ever-changing sector,” said Jackson, who served as Virginia Secretary of Technology from 2014-2018. “As lieutenant governor, Andria will ensure we expand the reliable, affordable internet access and technology education offerings necessary to drive innovation now and into the future.”

“We need statewide leaders focused on increasing access – for all Virginians – to the 21st century economy and the opportunities it provides. That means access to high-speed reliable and affordable internet, and that means fostering our innovation ecosystem to create jobs for today and tomorrow,” said Leichtman, aformer Virginia Democratic Party vice chair for technology. “Andria has the necessary experience expanding access at the local level and leading a tech enterprise. She is the candidate our Commonwealth needs right now. I am proud to endorse her as our next lieutenant governor.”

“Andria is a thought-leader in technology and broadband access. She not only can provide a vision for the future, she can show past results. For example, she spearheaded the creation of a five-city, 110-mile broadband fiber ring for Hampton Roads which will bring the fastest internet speeds of the East Coast – and lower costs – for families, schools and businesses,” said Kennedy, who represented Southwest Virginia as a member of the House of Delegates from the 2nd District (1988-1991) and the Senator from the 40th District (1991-1992).

“Andria also understands the concerns of Southwest Virginia families and the need for quality education, affordable healthcare, good-paying jobs, flood mitigation and a clean environment. Moreover, as lieutenant governor, I know we can count on her to increase broadband access and affordability, and ensure Southwest Virginians are connected to the opportunities of the 21st century Virginia economy,” Kennedy said.

“For many years, I’ve admired the leadership of Karen, Dave and Jack in technology and innovation; they’ve used technology to improve government services, connectivity and efficiency for families and businesses throughout the Commonwealth, helping Virginia become a leader for innovation, cybersecurity, data centers and more,” said McClellan, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor. “I am humbled by their support and endorsement in my campaign.”

