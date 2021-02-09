Teamsters Local 730, Teamsters Joint Council 55 endorse Elizabeth Guzman for lieutenant governor

Del. Elizabeth Guzman today received the endorsement of Teamsters Local 730 and Teamsters Joint Council 55 in her bid for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor.

“Electing our union sister Elizabeth Guzman as lieutenant governor would be a seismic shift for the Commonwealth, which as recently as 2019 was ranked the worst state in the nation for workers,” said Ritchie Brooks, president of Teamsters Local 730. “Elizabeth has been at the forefront of the fight on virtually every labor issue, from raising the minimum wage to repealing right-to-work to leading the charge for paid sick days. Teamsters Local 730 enthusiastically endorses her candidacy, and we look forward to supporting her campaign.

“The Teamsters represent essential workers in Virginia who have kept our country running throughout the pandemic, and we are proud to endorse Elizabeth Guzman as our next lieutenant governor,” said Frank Myers, president of Teamsters Joint Council 55. “Ever since her first campaign, Elizabeth has boldly defined herself as a voice for working families. Time and again, she has spoken truth to power and fought for workers over the powerful corporate class. We look forward to electing a union sister to statewide office in Virginia; we need a fighter like Elizabeth Guzman as the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to ensure workers’ rights legislation makes it to the governor’s desk.

“I am honored to have earned the backing of my union family at the Teamsters and will continue to fight for them and for all working people as lieutenant governor,” said Guzman. “Workers are the reason our businesses succeed, so we need to start treating workers as human beings and not simply production machines. The Teamsters represent many essential workers who have kept our grocery stores stocked throughout the pandemic, and I promise to always be their voice as lieutenant governor.”

