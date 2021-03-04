Teamsters Local 639 endorses Elizabeth Guzman for lieutenant governor

Published Thursday, Mar. 4, 2021, 2:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

“Labor loves Elizabeth Guzman,” said John Gibson, president of Teamsters Local 639. “Virginia is historically one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to workers’ rights. We need a union sister like Elizabeth Guzman to give working families a statewide platform to be heard. She is the voice for people making minimum wage, for the people who are wondering how to pay their bills every month, for the workers whose rights are weakened by Virginia’s right-to-work law.

“Our Teamsters Local 639 is excited to endorse her campaign and will work hard to help elect her as our next lieutenant governor.”

“My father was a union member in Peru, which gave my parents a stable life and allowed them to purchase a home through the union’s mortgage program,” Guzman said. “I am a second-generation union sister and we are so proud of my daughter, who is now a third-generation union member. We are a union family because unions strengthen families. As Lt. Governor, I will continue to fight for paid sick days for all, collective bargaining rights for all, a $15 minimum wage and the repeal of right to work. I am so grateful to Teamsters Local 639 for their support, and I promise that as Lt. Governor, I will fight to make Virginia #1 for workers!”

Guzman has also been endorsed by AFSCME District Council 20, the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Teamsters Local 730, Teamsters Joint Council 55, Our Revolution RVA, and CASA in Action, which is the largest electoral organization advocating for immigrants’ rights in the mid-Atlantic.

Related

Comments