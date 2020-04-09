#TeamAFP breaks down Ultimate ACC Tournament: Day 3

Published Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020, 5:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of The Augusta Free Press, an award-winning journalist and editor, is a 1994 graduate of the University of Virginia, and has covered Virginia politics since 1997.

An author of seven books, Chris co-wrote Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019, and also co-wrote a book on the history of University of Virginia basketball, Mad About U: Four Decades of Basketball at University Hall, which was published in 2006.

Chris has covered University of Virginia sports since 1995, and is a sports broadcaster with experience as a play-by-play man and color analyst on ESPN3 and ESPN+ broadcasts of college baseball, college football, collegiate wrestling and women’s water polo.

He is a member of the Football Writers Assocation of America, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

From 2009-2014, Chris was the play-by-play voice of the Waynesboro Generals, a team competing in the Valley Baseball League, a premier college summer baseball league affiliated with Major League Baseball and the NCAA.

The former co-host of ACC Nation, a syndicated radio show that ran for four years, ending in 2007, Chris is currently a contributor to The Mark Moses Show on 95.9-The Fan in Melbourne, Fla.

Chris also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s Night of the Legends live pay-per-view event in 2011.

Chris wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018.

He is also the former co-host of “Viewpoints” on WVPT, a weekly news affairs TV show that aired from 2016-2017.

About Scott German

Scott German covers UVA Athletics for AFP, and is the co-host of “Street Knowledge” podcasts focusing on UVA Athletics with AFP editor Chris Graham. Scott has been around the ‘Hoos his whole life. As a reporter, he was on site for UVA basketball’s Final Fours, in 1981 and 1984, and has covered UVA football in bowl games dating back to its first, the 1984 Peach Bowl.

About Jerry Ratcliffe

erry Ratcliffe established a reputation in covering University of Virginia athletics and the Atlantic Coast Conference in addition to many other sports during four decades, and brings to JerryRatcliffe.com his vast experience and knowledge.

Ratcliffe’s work has been recognized both statewide and nationally, resulting in more than 80 awards, from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association (first place nationally), the Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United States Basketball Writers of America during his career. He also was awarded the prestigious Earle Hellen Sports Media Award by the Middle Atlantic Section of the PGA of America for outstanding media contributions toward the promotion and support of golf, the PGA, and the Middle Atlantic Section.

Ratcliffe is also the author of The University of Virginia Football Vault: The History of the Cavaliers, which was a huge hit among Wahoo fans.

He has been selected as the Virginia Sportswriter of the Year on four occasions by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

During his career, Ratcliffe has covered national college championships in football, basketball, baseball, women’s basketball, golf, tennis, lacrosse, soccer, track & field, and cross country. He has covered dozens of bowl games and at least a dozen Final Fours.

He also covered eight Super Bowls and the Washington Redskins and NFL over the course of 16 years, has covered the Major League Baseball playoffs, NASCAR, and one of his great loves: golf. Ratcliffe has covered 10 U.S. Open championships, the Masters, the PGA Championship and numerous other golf events on the Tour and amateur events on the national, state, and local levels.

A Heisman Trophy voter since the early 1980s and a charter member voter of the John Wooden Award, Ratcliffe has served as an AP voter over the years in both major sports, as president of the Atlantic Coast Conference Sports Media Association, and created the ACC’s Bob Bradley Courage and Spirit Award, basketball’s equivilent to football’s Brian Piccolo Award.

He has also served on advisory boards for the First Tee of Charlottesville and the Virginia chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame.

Ratcliffe, who is a frequent guest on radio shows around the state, ACC, and nation (including ESPNU, Mad Dog Radio Network, and the NFL Network on XM Sirius radio), is now hosting his own show, appropriately named “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show,” which currently airs every Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. on ESPN Charlottesville, 102.9 FM.

About Scott Ratcliffe

Scott Ratcliffe is a chip off the ol’ block. Having grown up in Charlottesville, Scott has his own love affair with the Cavaliers, but in a journalistic kind of way these days.

Scott has covered virtually every UVA sport, often as a correspondent for publications such as the Miami Herald, Philadelphia Daily News, Charlotte Observer, Newport News Daily Press, Raleigh News & Observer, and Tulsa World, among others.

He also covered high school sports in the Charlottesville area for a decade, and has covered numerous NCAA tournament games in various sports and the Major League Baseball Playoffs. He also served as press aid for the first six years of the USTA Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger.

He’s just an all-around swell guy, who also performs many behind-the-scenes duties on the website.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments