Team to further excavate Woodrow Wilson birthplace

Starting today, July 15, the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum will partner with the JMU Department of Sociology and Anthropology to conduct its second archeological investigation in the rear yard of Staunton’s former Presbyterian Manse and birthplace of Woodrow Wilson.

The investigation will continue until Friday, Aug. 8.

“The archaeology we’ll be doing builds on preliminary investigation I did last summer at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library,” said Dennis Blanton, professor of anthropology at James Madison University. “We learned then that the rear yard of The Manse, the building that housed Presbyterian reverends and their families since the 1850s – including Wilson’s family, offers much in the way of archaeological potential.”

The site holds significant potential for meaningful archaeology that will help the community better understand the mid-19th century Staunton into which Woodrow Wilson was born.

“Specifically, the WWPL is asking us to help them illuminate the lives of those families by looking at archaeological traces, as well as the lives of both enslaved and free laborers in the residence,” Blanton said.

As with last year’s exploration, the team will be relying heavily upon community volunteers of all ages.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google