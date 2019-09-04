Team of Destiny book signing Friday at UVA Bookstore

Published Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019, 1:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA Bookstore is hosting a book signing for Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, on Friday, Sept. 6, from 4-6 p.m.

Authors Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham will be on hand to sign copies of the book, which chronicles Virginia Basketball’s historic run to the program’s first national title.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, takes readers from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title.

The signing at UVA Bookstore is an excellent time for UVA fans in Charlottesville for Virginia Football’s season opener on Friday night to be able to purchase a copy and meet the authors.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2383441008406778/

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.