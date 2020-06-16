Tamworth Music Festival among Virginia arts organizations receiving NEA grants

The Tamworth Music Festival in Staunton is among 20 Virginia arts organizations receiving grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The NEA announced today that it had approved more than $84 million through 1,144 new awards to organizations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and each of the five U.S. territories.

Grants will be awarded in 13 artistic disciplines, arts research, and partnership agreements with all U.S. state and regional arts agencies.

Applications for these recommended grants were submitted to the Arts Endowment last summer and reflected the wide range of performances, exhibitions, and activities that the agency has traditionally funded. At the end of March 2020, the listed projects were approved, followed by two months of extensive technical assistance in which agency staff worked one-on-one with hundreds of organizations to adjust their projects to meet the new reality created by the pandemic.

Changes include postponing activities and taking activities virtual as the examples below illustrate. As a result of this, plus additional work related to the CARES Act, project descriptions are not being included in the grant lists accompanying this announcement.

The most current information for all projects will be available on the agency’s grant search tool.

“These awards demonstrate the continued creativity and excellence of arts projects across America and the nimbleness of our nation’s arts organizations in the face of a national crisis that shuttered their doors for months,” said Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “By funding arts projects in every U.S. state, territory, and the District of Columbia, the National Endowment for the Arts again celebrates the opportunity to make the arts available to every corner of the country and to see how the arts can heal and unite us.”

Janet Starke, executive director of the Virginia Commission for the Arts, said the NEA awards “affirm the good and important work of arts organizations and artists across the Commonwealth.”

“We are hopeful that these projects will still take place and be able to achieve the meaningful community impact the organizations originally aimed to attain, at a time when communities will look to the arts now more than ever,” Starke said.

In addition, the Virginia Commission for the Arts received an increase in funding of their Partnership Agreement with the Arts Endowment, from $716,800 to $760,000 for the year ahead.

“We are honored to receive an increase in funding from the Arts Endowment which, in turn, increases our capacity to be of service to the field, across the Commonwealth,” Starke said.

Recipients

Barter Foundation, Incorporated State Theatre of Virginia (aka Barter Theatre)

$10,000

Abingdon

Art Works – Musical Theater

Art League, Inc. (aka The Art League)

$20,000

Alexandria

Art Works – Visual Arts

American Youth Philharmonic Orchestras

$15,000

Annandale

Art Works – Music

Arlington County, Virginia

$35,000

Arlington

Art Works – Local Arts Agencies

Greater Washington Educational Telecommunications Association, Inc. (aka WETA)

$20,000

Arlington

Art Works – Media Arts

PBS Foundation

$20,000

Arlington

Art Works – Media Arts

Victory Hall Opera

$10,000

Charlottesville

Art Works – Opera

James Madison University

$10,000

Harrisonburg

Art Works – Literary Arts

A Place To Be

$10,000

Middleburg

Art Works – Musical Theater

Muse Writers Center

$10,000

Norfolk

Art Works – Literary Arts

National Art Education Association (aka NAEA)

$30,000

Reston

Art Works – Arts Education

1708 Gallery

$35,000

Richmond

Art Works – Visual Arts

Dogtown Dance Theatre

$10,000

Richmond

Art Works – Dance

Firehouse Theatre Project Inc (aka Firehouse)

$15,000

Richmond

Art Works – Musical Theater

Richmond Symphony

$15,000

Richmond

Art Works – Music

Virginia Commission for the Arts

$760,000

Richmond

Partnerships (State & Regional) – State & Regional

Virginia Commonwealth University (aka VCU)

$15,000

Richmond

Art Works – Media Arts

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (aka VMFA)

$45,000

Richmond

Art Works – Museums

Tamworth Music Festival (aka Staunton Music Festival)

$10,000

Staunton

Art Works – Music

Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts (aka Wolf Trap)

$65,000

Vienna

Art Works – Opera

