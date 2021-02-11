Virginia shakes off sluggish opening 20 minutes in 57-49 win at Georgia Tech

The score, 57-49, would tell you that Virginia beat Georgia Tech because defense travels, and, 36 percent shooting, .845 points per possession, sure, adds up.

But the 37-point, 64 percent from the field, 1.233 points per possession second half was the difference.

The ninth-ranked Cavaliers (15-3, 10-1 ACC) couldn’t get out of their own way in the first 20 minutes, shooting 8-of-24 from the floor with 10 turnovers as Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner used 6’0” point guard Jose Alvarado to neutralize 6’8” UVA stretch four Sam Hauser on the perimeter, and Virginia tried, and failed repeatedly, to force the ball into the post to try to take advantage.

The Yellow Jackets (9-7, 5-5 ACC), badly in need of a Q1 win to enhance a shaky NCAA Tournament resume, led 26-20 at the break, but it felt like it could have, and probably should have, been more.

Defense, absolutely, kept UVA in it – Tech shot just 32.1 percent (9-of-28) and 3-of-10 from three.

The ‘Hoos opened the second half on a 9-0 run, but the game was a back-and-forth affair for a long stretch.

A Hauser jumper off a lane cut got it to 44-43 Georgia Tech with six minutes left, and then it was Kihei Clark, serenaded by the small crowd of 1,200 fans in McCamish Pavilion with the “airball!” chant after an ugly miss, who took over.

A Clark jumper, and a Clark three, got UVA up 48-44 at the 4:37 mark.

Kyle Sturdivant went 1-of-2 at the line to get it back to three, ahead of a Trey Murphy III three, and a Tomas Woldetensae backdoor layup.

That one, with 3:15 to go, made it eight, at 53-45, and the margin would never get closer than six thereafter.

Virginia made eight of its last nine from the floor in the final 7:39, three of the makes threes.

Over the same stretch: Georgia Tech got three buckets and a free throw in its last 11 possessions.

Jose Alvarado, who had 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and eight assists in Georgia Tech’s 64-62 loss in Charlottesville on Jan. 23, had 18 on 7-of-12 shooting and two assists in this one.

The issue was lack of support from his castmates. Jordan Usher had 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting, but 6’9” center Moses Wright, averaging 16.6 points a game coming in, had just eight, on 4-of-11 shooting, in the loss.

And swingman Michael Devoe, averaging 14.1 points a game coming in, had an awful night – two points, 1-of-10 from the field, 0-of-5 from three.

Murphy led Virginia with 18 points, on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor, and 2-of-4 shooting from three.

Clark, he of the “airball!”, had 14, on 5-of-13 shooting, 4-of-8 from three, one of the misses from three being the airball.

Clark also had six assists and a single turnover in 38 minutes.

Hauser, averaging 15.4 points coming in, was held to just eight, but he had a clean stat sheet – 4-of-7 shooting, five assists, one turnover, and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Jay Huff also had a quiet night in the scoring respect – six points on 3-of-5 shooting – but Huff also had nine rebounds and blocked four shots.

After the ugly first half, Virginia shot 16-of-25 from the floor, 5-of-10 from three, in the final 20 minutes.

Story by Chris Graham

