Taking care of your mental health

Tending for your mental health is a crucial aspect of a happy, healthy life. Even if a mental health condition is not as obvious as a broken leg or a disease, it can still heavily interfere in one’s daily performance and well-being. Today, there is more awareness than ever about this issue and thus we have plenty of information and tools that can help us prevent such diseases, cure them, and maintain an overall healthy and happy lifestyle.

Here are some habits and principles that you should implement in your life in order to better care for your mental health and increase your level of fulfillment:

1. Stay active, sleep well, and keep a healthy diet

At a first glance, these ideas might have more to do with our physical health, but they actually play a crucial role in looking after your mental health. Exercising regularly can boost your mood, help you feel more confident, and improve your focus. Similarly, it keeps your brain and vital organs healthy, while reducing stress-related hormones that might play a significant role in your mental health condition. Staying active means working out, going to the gym, but also taking a walk in the park, gardening, biking, playing a sport as a hobby, or taking an amazing dance class.

Sleep plays another essential role in your mental health. Without your 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, your brain’s power will be decreased and thus you will be more vulnerable to stressors that can lead to a mental health condition. If you want to feel your best, you should always prioritize sleep and relaxation.

Eating nutritious, healthy food plays a great part in your mental health. Just like the rest of your body, your brain needs the right mix of nutrients to stay healthy and function the right way. This means eating both macronutrients (protein, carbs, fats), and micronutrients (Iron, Calcium, Magnesium, Vitamins, etc.). Also, don’t forget to drink plenty of water and limit your consumption of sugar, alcohol, and caffeine.

2. Talk about your feelings

Even though you might feel tempted to tell everyone you are “fine”, talking about your feelings and problems can actually help you cope better with difficult times. Opening up to friends and family will ease the burden of your thoughts and feelings while leading to meaningful conversations. The people around you might give you some good advice, might help you shift your perspective from a negative point of view to a positive one, or might simply make you feel listened to, understood, cared for, supported, and loved. Feeling you have a strong support group when things get tough, can really help you deal with life’s challenges.

It’s also a great idea to talk to a licensed therapist, psychologist, or psychiatrist if you need professional support to improve your mental health. Using services such as the ones offered by yana medical can have a positive impact on your mental health.

3. Indulge in activities that make you happy

Whether you’re suffering from a mental health condition, or simply going through a difficult period in your life, making time for hobbies, social activities, and relaxation can really improve your wellness. Maybe you enjoy reading a good book, listening to music, watching movies, or playing a sport. Maybe you prefer to go out with your friends and laugh the night away or get involved with a local volunteering club. Maybe you’d rather practice some deep relaxation techniques such as meditation, mindfulness, or breathing. Whatever your preferences, make sure you block some time in your week for things that bring you happiness.

