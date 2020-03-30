Takeout Week to support Harrisonburg restaurants during dine-in ban

Local residents looking to support Harrisonburg’s restaurants and service workers while still following social distancing recommendations may want to consider ordering out this week.

The Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week officially started on Monday. The effort encourages ordering takeout or delivery from

Virginia restaurants two or three times this week to support restaurants and local jobs. All dine-in at restaurants across Virginia is currently banned by Gov. Ralph Northam in response to COVID-19 concerns related to social gatherings, but takeout and delivery is still allowed.

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has developed a list of downtown restaurants offering takeout or delivery, and Harrisonburg Tourism will post a list of restaurants from across the city which are offering takeout or delivery.

Patrons are encouraged to reach out to their restaurant of choice to place their order before arriving to support social distancing efforts.

“Harrisonburg is known as the Dining Capital of the Shenandoah Valley, and with so many restaurants struggling right now it’s important that we all do what we can to support this vital piece of our community,” Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell said.

Patrons are encouraged to take a picture of their order and share information about their experience on social media using #VirginiaEatsLocal!

