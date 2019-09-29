Take steps to prevent fires during national observance Oct. 6-12
“Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape!” is the slogan for this year’s Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12.
The event’s goal is to educate people about small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
It’s important to plan a home escape strategy and practice it as a family.
During a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely after your smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help make the most of that time.
Fire Prevention Week is a great occasion to make sure everyone in your household—children and adults—understand how to stay safe in case of a fire.
For more information, visit firepreventionweek.org.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.