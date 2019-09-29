Take steps to prevent fires during national observance Oct. 6-12

“Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape!” is the slogan for this year’s Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12.

The event’s goal is to educate people about small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

It’s important to plan a home escape strategy and practice it as a family.

During a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely after your smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help make the most of that time.

Fire Prevention Week is a great occasion to make sure everyone in your household—children and adults—understand how to stay safe in case of a fire.