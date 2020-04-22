Take a valuable business course in situational leadership

As businesses are trending away from a top-down approach to management to more of a team-based, interactive approach, a situational leadership course is emerging as a valuable path to take in learning the best methods of managing employees.

Situational leadership is a management style that was developed by Kenneth Blanchard and Paul Hersey. Today, it’s one of the widely-adopted management styles that has been included in management training by small and large companies and organizations all over the world.

By taking a course in this style of leadership, a manager can learn different approaches to management depending on the skills and development levels of the employees, the task at hand, and the needs and goals of the company.

In situational leadership, the goal is to train managers to adapt to the employees and the situation, instead of managers imposing their own leadership styles on the employees and the various types of situations. It takes more of an adaptive, fluid approach to management that is a breath of fresh air from the “my way or the highway” approach of old.

Four Stages of Employee Development

In management training, there are four stages of employee development that are generally recognized in business. They cover the employee’s entire career at a company. They are meant to identify and categorize an employee’s skill set as well as their aptitude as it applies to their jobs.

Unconscious Incompetence is the first stage of employee development. These are employees who have not yet learned the skills to perform their job and aren’t yet aware of some of the skills they have to master.

Conscious Incompetence are employees who know how to perform their job, but they continue to make errors in judgement and analysis.

Conscious Competence refers to employees who have learned the skills to fully understand and perform their job competently. They perform their job well, but they lack the intuition that only comes with experience.

Unconscious Competence is the label used for employees who have the skills and experience to develop a sense of intuition that enables them to provide the most benefits to the company. These are the people who can analyze a process and find ways to improve it, or can identify the flaws in a newly introduced process and correct them.

Comprehensive Leadership Course

Each of these levels of employee development benefit from different management styles. The objective of a situational leadership course is to introduce managers to the concept of adapting their management styles to suit the employee’s abilities. It’s also to train managers in methods of sorting their employees into one of these four categories and

The course also introduces the managers to different types of leadership styles to obtain the best results toward the company’s goals. A situational leadership course is beginning to be a must-have with forward-thinking companies around the world. It can be applied to every type of company within all sectors of industry.

