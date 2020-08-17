T-Mobile customer experience center to relocate to Henrico County

T-Mobile US will relocate one of its Customer Experience Centers to the former Sam’s Club on Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County.

This relocation will bring $30 million in new investment to the facility, retain approximately 800 jobs, and create up to 500 new jobs, bringing the facility’s total employment to approximately 1,300 full-time employees.

“T-Mobile has been a valued employer and partner to the Commonwealth for many years, and we are proud that the company has chosen to grow its Customer Experience Center in Henrico County,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “T-Mobile’s decision to add 500 employees to its workforce is a testament to the quality of the greater Richmond region’s talent. We thank the company for its commitment to the Commonwealth, and look forward to its continued success.”

Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile delivers an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that offers reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from a combination of value and quality, its personalized Team of Experts (TEX) service model, and the company’s commitment to innovation in wireless and beyond.

T-Mobile employed more than 1,300 throughout Virginia prior to its merger with Sprint and has since added more than 1,000 employees as the companies have integrated.

“As one of the biggest mobile telecommunication companies in the country with a large Virginia presence, T-Mobile continues to be a great asset to the Commonwealth’s economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s dedication to customer care and to providing quality, well-paid jobs is exemplary, and we appreciate T-Mobile’s continued confidence in Henrico County and Virginia.”

“T-Mobile loves being a part of the Richmond community and now, as we are taking our ‘Un-carrier’ focus on customer service and experience to the next level, we’re thrilled to make this investment to stay here for the long term!” said Callie Field, T-Mobile Executive Vice President of Customer Care. “Delivering T-Mobile’s Team of Experts or TEX model is all about people taking care of people, so we’re always looking to add rock stars to our workforce. This relocated Customer Experience Center will allow us to add up to 500 more employees to our squad, and we’re excited that we will be able to tap into the tremendous talent this area has to offer!”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Northam approved a $826,350 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henrico County with the project.

T-Mobile is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“We’re excited that T-Mobile is making its home in eastern Henrico,” said Tyrone E. Nelson, Henrico County Board of Supervisors. “This represents not only a retention of 800 jobs, but also the creation of 500 new jobs. T-Mobile prides itself on being innovative and fun and offering the best customer service. What a great testament to the caliber of our citizens and educational systems that they’re finding the creative, collaborative workforce necessary to support their continued growth and success in Henrico.”

“These are exciting times for Virginia, as we continue to attract valued and well-respected corporate partners to boost Virginia’s economy,” said Del. Delores McQuinn. “The relocation of T-Mobile’s Customer Experience Center to the Greater Richmond Region will provide a monumental business anchor on Laburnum Avenue. We are especially excited to acknowledge the potential for new employment opportunities and economic advancement for the residents and families of Eastern Henrico.”

