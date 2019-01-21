Syracuse’s Tyus Battle, Duke’s Zion Williamson recognized by ACC

Syracuse junior Tyus Battle has been voted the ACC Basketball Player of the Week, while Duke’s Zion Williamson earned Freshman of the Week accolades.

ACC weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. The ACC Player of the Week selection is Battle’s third of the season, and Williamson was also recognized as the ACC Freshman of the Week for the third time.

Battle led Syracuse to a pair of ACC victories – last Monday night’s 95-91 overtime win at No. 1 Duke and a 74-63 win over visiting Pitt on Saturday – while playing the combined 85 minutes in the two games and averaging 27 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

In the upset win at Duke, Battle had 32 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 45 minutes of play. In the win over Pitt, the Edison, New Jersey, native scored 22 points with three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal while playing all 40 minutes.

For the week, Battle shot .467 from the floor (21-for-45), .333 from 3-point range (4-of-12) and .727 from the foul line (8-for-11).

Williamson scored a team-best 62 points over a pair of ACC games, setting the Duke single-game freshman scoring record with 35 points on Monday versus Syracuse and following with 27 in Saturday’s win over No. 4 Virginia.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina, freshman recorded his eighth double-double in versus Syracuse with 10 rebounds and four blocks to go with his 35 points in a career-best 44 minutes. Williamson’s 35 points broke the Duke freshman record of 34 previously held by J.J. Redick and Marvin Bagley III.

Williamson was 10-for-16 from the field in Saturday’s win, scoring 27 points with nine rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in 38 minutes. For the week, was 22-for-36 (.611) from the field with 19 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Williamson’s two career 30-point efforts this season have each come in ACC play.

